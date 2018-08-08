Case of ex-owner of Vecherniy Bishkek to be reviewed in first instance court

The case of the ex-owner of the publishing house Vecherniy Bishkek Alexander Kim was sent to the first instance court for consideration upon newly discovered evidence. The lawyer Timur Sultanov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the judicial board of the Bishkek City Court.

«Earlier, Alexander Kim filed a claim to the court to review the judicial acts on Vecherniy Bishkek case upon newly discovered circumstances. The judicial board granted the request and ruled that the case would be considered by the Pervomaisky District Court,» Timur Sultanov said.

Recall, on February 20, Alexander Kim was sentenced to six years in prison as a suspended sentence with a probation period of two years. The court took into account the state of health of the defendant, positive characteristics and awards. The court ruled to recover 27 million soms in favor of Alexander Ryabushkin.

Alexander Kim was charged with abuse of official position by an employee of a commercial organization.