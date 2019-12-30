State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan sues Vecherniy Bishkek

The State Tax Service has filed a lawsuit against Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house. The information was confirmed at the Bishkek Interdistrict Court. The lawsuit was received on December 13, 2019.

The fact that the State Tax Service will sue Vecherniy Bishkek became known on December 27 from some Azat Karimov on Facebook. However, up to date, none of the relevant authorities has confirmed the information.

He posted that the company has owed 9.2 million soms in form of insurance payments to the state. Up to date, only fine alone amounted to 2.2 million soms.

The Interdistrict Court of the capital noted that the hearing was scheduled for January 16, 2020.

The press service of the State Tax Service has been checking the information since last Friday and does not give any comments.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital did not uphold the lawsuit of Alexander and Galina Ryabushkin regarding recognizing them holders of 50% of shares of Rubicon LLC and 68% of shares of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house.