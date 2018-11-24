14:15
Alexander Ryabushkin placed in detention center for 2 months

Owner of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, Alexander Ryabushkin, was placed in detention center 1 for two months. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It is specified that such decision was made by Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Recall, the Prosecutor General’s Office, having considered the statement by the ex-owner of the publishing house Alexander Kim about a raider seizure in 2014 of Vecherny Bishkek holding by Alexander Ryabushkin, initiated a criminal case under articles: abuse of power and fraud of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Director General of Vecherniy Bishkek was detained on November 21.
