All Vecherniy Bishkek’s assets returned to Alexander Kim

Alexander and Galina Ryabushkins are no longer owners of a 50 percent stake in Rubicon LLC and a 68 percent stake in Vecherny Bishkek publishing house. The lawyer of Alexander Kim, Sergey Vorontsov, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Bishkek City Court issued a decision on the alienation of a controlling stake from the Ryabushkins.

Thus, the Ryabushkins are no longer the owners of Vecherniy Bishkek. All assets were returned to Alexander Kim.

Recall, Alexander Ryabushkin is a defendant in a criminal case on the appropriation and embezzlement of dividends of shareholders of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house. He is in a pre-trial detention center. The trial takes place in the Sverdlovsky District Court.
