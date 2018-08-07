Tender for MegaCom appraisal canceled

The State Property Management Fund has canceled the tender to select a company for the appraisal of Alfa Telecom CJSC. The state procurement portal reports.

The announcement was posted on April 5. The opening of bids took place on April 26. However, the commission did not have time to study all documents within the allotted time. The term of its work was extended.

However, after it the commission could not choose an appraiser. The Center for Valuation and Expertise of Property AL-STAR is ready to voice the cost of the mobile services provider for 2.6 million, Forpost-Otsenka — for 3.4 million, Rossiyskaya Otsenka CJSC — for 3.3 million soms.

The last two companies are registered in Moscow.

The State Property Management Fund is ready to pay an appraiser 3.8 million soms. A year ago, 100 percent of Alfa Telecom CJSC shares were valued at 13.5 billion soms.

As the Procurement Department of the State Property Management Fund told 24.kg news agency, the tender was canceled due to unapproved privatization program. It is not known so far whether the second tender will be announced.