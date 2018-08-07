17:57
USD 68.13
EUR 78.74
RUB 1.07
English

Number of prosecutors dismissed by Prosecutor General’s Office

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkubek Dzhamshitov dismissed a number of prosecutors. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The order for dismissal was signed today after the board meeting in the supervisory body. It is known that the following people will be removed from their posts:

— Deputy Prosecutors of Bishkek Rysbek Alchiev and Asan Kangeldiev;

— Prosecutor of Osh city Aigul Mombekova;

— Deputy Prosecutor of Chui region Gulnara Shakirova.

Prosecutors of Bishkek and Chui region Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev and Azat Oskombaev received service incompetence notes. Ryskulbek Mazhenov, Deputy Prosecutor of Chui region, received the same disciplinary punishment.

The Deputy Prosecutor of Pervomaisky district Fatima Imanalieva was demoted.

The Prosecutors of Sokuluk, Zhaiyl and Issyk-Ata districts of Chui region received service incompetence notes.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov to be dismissed
Prosecutor General's Office studies legality of dismissal of Kongantiev's case
Picket held at Prosecutor General’s Office building in Bishkek
Accounts Chamber, Prosecutor General's Office enter into cooperation agreement
Prosecutor General's Office to study reconstruction of Historical Museum
Prosecutor gets 3,300 mln soms fine for bribe extortion
82 policemen fired for negative reasons in Kyrgyzstan within 4 months
Deputy Chairman of State Migration Service dismissed
Bolot Suyumbaev, Isabek Sultanaliev dismissed after 10 days in office
Prosecutor General's Office intends to start fighting corruption with itself
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway