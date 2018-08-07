Number of prosecutors dismissed by Prosecutor General’s Office

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkubek Dzhamshitov dismissed a number of prosecutors. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The order for dismissal was signed today after the board meeting in the supervisory body. It is known that the following people will be removed from their posts:

— Deputy Prosecutors of Bishkek Rysbek Alchiev and Asan Kangeldiev;

— Prosecutor of Osh city Aigul Mombekova;

— Deputy Prosecutor of Chui region Gulnara Shakirova.

Prosecutors of Bishkek and Chui region Abdibakyt Khalmurzaev and Azat Oskombaev received service incompetence notes. Ryskulbek Mazhenov, Deputy Prosecutor of Chui region, received the same disciplinary punishment.

The Deputy Prosecutor of Pervomaisky district Fatima Imanalieva was demoted.

The Prosecutors of Sokuluk, Zhaiyl and Issyk-Ata districts of Chui region received service incompetence notes.