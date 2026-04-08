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Prosecutor General: 12 women hold leadership positions in oversight body

A total of 12 women hold leadership positions within the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev said.

He made the statement in response to a remark by MP Jamilya Isaeva about the lack of women in senior positions within the agency.

According to Maksat Asanaliev, women are represented among the leadership, including his deputy Umutkan Konkubaeva, as well as female heads of regional offices.

«In total, 12 women serve in leadership roles within the system of Prosecutor General’s Office,» he stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/369520/
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Prosecutor General: 12 women hold leadership positions in oversight body