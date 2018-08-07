Transformer malfunction detected at Toktogul HPP

A transformer malfunction was detected at Toktogul hydropower plant. The press service of Electric Stations JSC reported.

Within the framework of the project Rehabilitation of Toktogul HPP, the transformer No. 1, installed on July 15, is operating in a test mode under the supervision of the manufacturer’s specialists and has not yet been commissioned.

A malfunction was found in the transformer gas-insulated transition section and the 500 kV cable during operation of the transformer that converts the voltage of 15.75 kV to a high voltage of 500 kV in the test mode.

Contractors SM Powertech and JOC jointly eliminate faults at their own expense within the contract.