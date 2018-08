The supply of drinking water will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek tomorrow, on August 3, from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The residential area, bounded by Toktogul and Kalyk Akiyev Streets, Ala-Archa river and Zhibek Zholu avenue will be left without water in connection with the construction and installation works on Kuliev Street.