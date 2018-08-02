10:45
USD 68.02
EUR 79.46
RUB 1.09
English

234 million soms transferred to combating corruption account for month

According to the Central Treasury, at least 234.834 million soms have been received for fighting corruption since the opening of a single deposit account. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred 63,362.7 million soms. The Prosecutor General’s Office replenished the account by 59,326.8 million soms. Other 533,100 have been collected by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The State Committee for National Security transferred the largest sum to the account for combating corruption — 111,611.6 million soms.

A single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.

The State Committee for National Security will receive 25 percent of the funds transferred, 30 percent — the Prosecutor General’s Office, 30 percent — the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 30 percent — the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.
link:
views: 36
Print
Related
Financial police transfers first funds from fight against corruption
129.6 mln soms transferred to account from fight against corruption
Kyrgyzstanis again call Customs Service most corrupt state agency
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov charged with corruption
150 million soms received from fight against corruption
First 135 million soms from fight against corruption transferred to account
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main lever against corruption in education
President demands to check each official for corruption
Kyrgyzstan to strive for society without corrupt officials
President of Kyrgyzstan promises no reprisals against political opponents
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus