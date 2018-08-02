234 million soms transferred to combating corruption account for month

According to the Central Treasury, at least 234.834 million soms have been received for fighting corruption since the opening of a single deposit account. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred 63,362.7 million soms. The Prosecutor General’s Office replenished the account by 59,326.8 million soms. Other 533,100 have been collected by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The State Committee for National Security transferred the largest sum to the account for combating corruption — 111,611.6 million soms.

A single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.

The State Committee for National Security will receive 25 percent of the funds transferred, 30 percent — the Prosecutor General’s Office, 30 percent — the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 30 percent — the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.