Candidate for mayor of Bishkek successfully passes state language exam

Candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, passed the Kyrgyz language exam today.

The candidate briefly wrote his program in the Kyrgyz language, and then told about its main points. All members of the commission unanimously believe that Aziz Surakmatov speaks the Kyrgyz language.

At the second stage, he was offered an excerpt from a work of art. For the successful passing of the exam, he had to read it clearly and expressively.

The majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council nominated Aziz Surakmatov for the post of mayor of Bishkek. Elections of the mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for August 8.