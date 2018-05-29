11:16
Esenkul Momunkulov leaves Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments

Esenkul Momunkulov wrote a letter of resignation at his own request. The official left the post of the head of the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments. He told journalists about this.

The Prime Minister has already signed a decree on his resignation. Esenkul Momunkulov was appointed the head of the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments on November 16, 2017 by order of the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. Previously, he worked as an adviser to the head of government.

24.kg news agency reported earlier that Esenkul Momunkulov was registered as owner of 10 companies.
