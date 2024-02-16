Laws on investments to be changed in Kyrgyzstan, working group formed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order on the formation of an expert working group to improve the legislation of Kyrgyzstan regulating the issues of attracting investments, including foreign ones. The press service of the head of state said.

Laws in the spheres of tourism development, aviation, license and permit system will be studied. This is done to eliminate redundant control functions of state bodies.

The expert-working group includes representatives of the President’s Executive Office, ministries and departments, Manas International Airport, Bishkek Free Economic Zone and the International Business Council.

The expert-working group was instructed to complete its work and submit the relevant normative legal acts to the presidential office by November 1, 2024.