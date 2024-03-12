17:46
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract investments from Korea to finance projects

The First Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Suinaliev met with the Senior Executive Director (Member of the Board) of Exim Bank of Korea Hwang Ki-yeon in Seoul (South Korea). The press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the countries in attracting funding for projects aimed at developing infrastructure, industry, transport and energy sector.

«To strengthen the bilateral partnership, the parties agreed to consider the possibility of exchanging experience in introducing new instruments and financing mechanisms in the implementation of the strategy for creation of sustainable economy. Expanding cooperation with the Exim Bank of Korea in various directions will contribute to the development of strategic and important sectors of the country’s economy,» the ministry noted.
