Prime Minister instructs to hasten construction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev got acquainted with the construction of the section of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The Information Support Department of the Government reported.

«The road is one of the busiest in the republic. Taking this fact into account, its construction should be hastened. If necessary, the work should be carried out in two shifts, including at night on not busy sections of the road. At the same time, Bishkek-Kara-Balta road should be of high quality at the completion of reconstruction and meet all the modern requirements,» he said.

The total length of the site under construction is 45.1 kilometers. Donor funds of the Asian Development Bank are used for the project.

Construction of the road began in 2017 and is planned to be completed by 2021. Road works, felling of trees and the installation of culverts has been completed at some sites. At least 85 new power transmission line poles and 120 communication lines were carried over and installed.