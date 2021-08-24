12:48
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev pays 50 million soms and leaves remand prison

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev paid part of the damage caused to the state. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, his measure of restraint was changed to house arrest. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) confirmed the information.

According to the SCNS, the former official paid off part of the damage in the amount of 50 million soms.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev is accused of illegal enrichment. In addition, according to the investigation, he, being the prime minister, signed a decree, according to which Kumtor Gold Company CJSC was additionally provided with territories for exploration and gold mining. The total area of ​​the mine has more than doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a protected area. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.
