11:33
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed

Construction work on Bishkek — Kara-Balta road has been 72 percent completed. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earthworks are underway in Sokuluk village to prepare the foundation of the road. The top layer of asphalt is being laid in Poltavka village, Zhaiyl district. As for Kirkomstrom site, work on laying a drainage pipe was completed, and earthworks are also underway to prepare the foundation for laying a six-lane asphalt concrete pavement. Construction works and maintenance of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road section are carried out by China Railway No. 5 contracting company.

«The project will improve national and regional connectivity through the reconstruction and rehabilitation of approximately 52.1 kilometers of the most important section of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. It includes road safety measures such as road signs, markings, street lighting, parking lots, bus stops, parapets and sidewalks. The main goal of the project is to reduce transport and operational costs and travel time for domestic and regional traffic. This will facilitate national and regional trade, as well as improve the access of rural settlements to markets, medical and educational institutions,» the Ministry of Transport informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/198103/
views: 116
Print
Related
Bishkek - Kara-Balta highway: Asphalt to be laid by June 2021
Kyrgyzstan has money for construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be 90% completed in 2019
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road resumed
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road suspended
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: All controversial issues resolved
One of sections of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road to be renovated for $ 20 million
Kubatbek Boronov inspects construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Construction of 1 kilometer of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road costs $ 1.6 million
Repair of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to resume in March 2019
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
11:13
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek...
10:59
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed
10:15
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party