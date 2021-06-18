Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed

Construction work on Bishkek — Kara-Balta road has been 72 percent completed. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earthworks are underway in Sokuluk village to prepare the foundation of the road. The top layer of asphalt is being laid in Poltavka village, Zhaiyl district. As for Kirkomstrom site, work on laying a drainage pipe was completed, and earthworks are also underway to prepare the foundation for laying a six-lane asphalt concrete pavement. Construction works and maintenance of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road section are carried out by China Railway No. 5 contracting company.

«The project will improve national and regional connectivity through the reconstruction and rehabilitation of approximately 52.1 kilometers of the most important section of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. It includes road safety measures such as road signs, markings, street lighting, parking lots, bus stops, parapets and sidewalks. The main goal of the project is to reduce transport and operational costs and travel time for domestic and regional traffic. This will facilitate national and regional trade, as well as improve the access of rural settlements to markets, medical and educational institutions,» the Ministry of Transport informed.