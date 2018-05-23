Fight against corruption possible only with support of journalists

The fight against corruption is possible only with the support of journalists. The head of Adilet Legal Clinic, ex-MP, Cholpon Dzhakupova, announced today at the expert discussion «Freedom of the Media under Supervision of the Law» in 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the law is a regulator in any society. «Each profession has its own specifics. The Commission to Consider Complains against the Media works; it is limited by censure. This is not always an effective tool. We see that the main tool is fear. It is necessary to distinguish between censorship and ethical norms. Throughout 2017, we spoke in defense of journalists. The president intends to fight corruption, but this struggle is impossible without journalists,» Cholpon Dzhakupova said.

Lawyers of Legal Clinic Adilet offer to introduce mandatory pre-trial consideration of information disputes.

«Pre-trial consideration is possible now only in the protection of the honor and dignity of the president. Journalists lack guild solidarity. The environment that is divided, can not be solidary,» Cholpon Dzhakupova explained.