15:32
USD 89.43
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Case against Olzhobai Shakir transferred to another judge

The case against journalist Olzhobai Shakir will be considered by another judge. Lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

«The case was nearing completion, experts were questioned, and we provided conclusion of an independent examination. They were supposed to begin interrogation of Olzhabai Shakir, study the case materials, and move on to statements of the parties. But a presidential decree was issued, and the judge was transferred to another court,» he said.

According to him, the writer’s case was transferred to another judge and a retrial will be scheduled. «The new judge will consider everything from the very beginning. It turns out we lost about four months,» he added.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained on August 23 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power.

Earlier, Olzhobai Shakir called on citizens to hold a rally. He intended to organize a protest on August 31. The journalist stated that he opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/287816/
views: 137
Print
Related
Independent journalist Ali Ergeshov detained at Manas airport
Journalist suspected of extortion placed under house arrest
IFJ alarmed by worrying turn against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan
Searches of journalists' houses from several media outlets continue
Search conducted in house of Bolot Temirov's wife
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 40 journalists killed in war zone
Driver who hit journalist Saipidin Sultanaliev detained
Olzhobai Shakir’ case: City Court remands publicist in custody
Bishkek City Court finds detention of journalist Olzhobai Shakir legal
Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Writers and poets ask to release publicist
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
28 February, Wednesday
15:27
Fees for late payment of fines for traffic violations canceled in Kyrgyzstan Fees for late payment of fines for traffic violations c...
15:20
Akylbek Japarov: GDP has doubled thanks to new technologies
14:31
Case against Olzhobai Shakir transferred to another judge
12:56
Earthquake in China: More than 2,000 aftershocks registered
12:01
Akylbek Japarov reminds about intention to create ChatGPT in Kyrgyz language