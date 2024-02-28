Case against Olzhobai Shakir transferred to another judge

The case against journalist Olzhobai Shakir will be considered by another judge. Lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

«The case was nearing completion, experts were questioned, and we provided conclusion of an independent examination. They were supposed to begin interrogation of Olzhabai Shakir, study the case materials, and move on to statements of the parties. But a presidential decree was issued, and the judge was transferred to another court,» he said.

According to him, the writer’s case was transferred to another judge and a retrial will be scheduled. «The new judge will consider everything from the very beginning. It turns out we lost about four months,» he added.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained on August 23 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power.

Earlier, Olzhobai Shakir called on citizens to hold a rally. He intended to organize a protest on August 31. The journalist stated that he opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.