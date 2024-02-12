Journalist suspected of extortion placed under house arrest

Journalist Ermek Attokurov, suspected of extortion, was placed under house arrest. The decision was made by the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

According to the lawyer, the investigator petitioned to change the preventive measure to house arrest.

Earlier, the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported that according to information received some citizen, in conspiracy with another man, extorted 1 million soms from a law enforcement official.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 208 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The journalist was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.