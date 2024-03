Yryskeldi Duysheyev from Kyrgyzstan defeated Ismail Khan from Pakistan in a fight held according to MMA rules at ONE Fight Night Tournament in the flyweight division. The promotion’s website says.

The Kyrgyzstani won by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:30 of the first round.

It was the first Ismail Khan’s defeat in his career with seven victories.

The ONE Fight Night 54 Tournament took place in Bangkok (Thailand).