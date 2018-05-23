OSCE media representative welcomes dropping of claims against Zanoza.kg

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, welcomed the dropping of defamation claims against the now-defunct Kyrgyz media outlet Zanoza.kg, and its journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp, by the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

«I am pleased that this positive move may herald a new, constructive relationship between the media and authorities in Kyrgyzstan. Disproportionate fees in civil defamation cases have a chilling effect on media freedom and may bring about the closure of outlets and thus, endanger media pluralism,» Harlem Desir said.