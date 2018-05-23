10:46
USD 68.41
EUR 80.77
RUB 1.12
English

OSCE media representative welcomes dropping of claims against Zanoza.kg

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, welcomed the dropping of defamation claims against the now-defunct Kyrgyz media outlet Zanoza.kg, and its journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp, by the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

«I am pleased that this positive move may herald a new, constructive relationship between the media and authorities in Kyrgyzstan. Disproportionate fees in civil defamation cases have a chilling effect on media freedom and may bring about the closure of outlets and thus, endanger media pluralism,» Harlem Desir said.

I appreciate the role civil society played in settling the dispute, in particular, those of the legal clinic, Adilet, the Media Policy Institute and Internews Kyrgyzstan

Harlem Désir

link:
views: 63
Print
Related
OSCE pleased with decisions aimed at protection of freedom of speech in KR
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek hosts Industrial Forum "Media Toptoo”
Sooronbai Jeenbekov withdraws material claims to Kabai Karabekov
More than 800 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stay in conflict zones
Гулчехра Оморова освобождена от должности судьи Октябрьского районного суда
Алмазбек Атамбаев не готов простить Zanoza. Не видит раскаяния журналистов
IFEX calls to stop Kyrgyzstan's descent into media repression
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of media outlets
Six media outlets cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley