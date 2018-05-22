16:42
Communications committee to spend 20 % of World Bank loan on consulting service

At least 20 percent of the World Bank’s loan within the Digital CASA project will be spent on consultations. The Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sharshembiev said at the session of the Committee of the Parliament on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction.

According to him, the World Bank allocates $ 50 million. Half of the amount will be received by Kyrgyzstan in the form of a grant, the rest — a loan for 30 years.

«The money will be allocated to selected private companies that will implement the project. It consists of several stages and is aimed at improving regional communication,» Bakyt Sharshembiev told.

By 2019, it is planned to connect every village in Kyrgyzstan to the Internet.
