14:09
USD 68.51
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.11
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Mother's Day

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Kyrgyz people on Mother’s Day, which is marked this year on May 20. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed that the protection of maternity and childhood, support for families with many children are the most important directions of the state’s social policy.

«Since ancient times, our people had a special attitude to their mothers, associating with her the well-being and happiness of the family, recognizing her as the keeper of the hearth, the source of life. The folk wisdom says: mothers are the support of the world. Mother’s tenderness and holy love for the child accompany a person from the beginning of life. Mother’s milk is sacred, and her lullaby sounds in the heart of every person, like the call of eternity. Mothers open the universe for us, and all the best that we have is formed by you,» the greeting says.

«Today we want to tell you the best wishes and kind words. You deserve the highest honor and respect, kind attitude, all-round support. It is possible to live up to your maternal love and care only through honest, hard work and good intentions,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
President voices need to check declarations of all judges without exception
Sooronbai Jeenbekov initiates videotaping of court sessions
Kyrgyzstanis inform president about glaring facts of corruptness of judges
Jeenbekov about EEU development: There are achievements, but also problems
Armenia determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin notes development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Sanctions by Western countries against Russia not affect Kyrgyzstan
Second Russian military base to be aimed at Afghan threats
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Sochi
Composition of Kyrgyzstan’s delegation to Sochi
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation