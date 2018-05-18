Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Mother's Day

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Kyrgyz people on Mother’s Day, which is marked this year on May 20. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed that the protection of maternity and childhood, support for families with many children are the most important directions of the state’s social policy.

«Since ancient times, our people had a special attitude to their mothers, associating with her the well-being and happiness of the family, recognizing her as the keeper of the hearth, the source of life. The folk wisdom says: mothers are the support of the world. Mother’s tenderness and holy love for the child accompany a person from the beginning of life. Mother’s milk is sacred, and her lullaby sounds in the heart of every person, like the call of eternity. Mothers open the universe for us, and all the best that we have is formed by you,» the greeting says.

«Today we want to tell you the best wishes and kind words. You deserve the highest honor and respect, kind attitude, all-round support. It is possible to live up to your maternal love and care only through honest, hard work and good intentions,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.