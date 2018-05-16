19:22
USD 68.43
EUR 81.54
RUB 1.11
English

Migrants begin to build first Kyrgyz village in Russia

The first Kyrgyz village — Ala-Too-1 appeared in Russia. The deputy head of Ala-Too-1 Company Gulmira Kazybekova informed 24.kg news agency.

The village is located 120 kilometers from Moscow, not far from Pakhomovo station.

«The land belongs to Tula Oblast, but it is located closer to Moscow, just an hour’s drive from the capital. All 300 land plots in Ala-Too-1 have been sold, about 40 people have already settled. There is electricity, but the gas will be supplied after we have built a half of the village. There are factories and plants nearby. So our compatriots can get a job and send their children to a kindergarten. A land plot can also be purchased with the Kyrgyz passport,» Gulmira Kazybekova said.

According to her, 5 hectares of land were bought out to create the Kyrgyz village.

«Almost 80 percent of migrants in Russia have already obtained Russian citizenship. Therefore, we wanted to have one our village. I heard that land plots are sold also in Ryazan Oblast, too, for the Kyrgyzstanis. But we are probably the first in the Russian Federation,» she said.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Term of registration of foreigners extended
Vladimir Putin notes development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Sanctions by Western countries against Russia not affect Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to preserve position of Russian language
Second Russian military base to be aimed at Afghan threats
10.2 tons of nuts from Kyrgyzstan transported to Russia without certificate
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Vladimir Putin takes office as President of Russia
Almost 11,000 Kyrgyz citizens banned from entering Russia in a year
Kyrgyzstanis commit 193,000 administrative violations in Russia in 2017
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike