Findings of deputy commission investigating Bishkek HPP breakdown. Report

Immediately after the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, on January 31, the deputies of the Parliament established a commission to investigate its causes. Among other issues, the deputies also were interested whether the HPP failure and the modernization of the heating plant by the Chinese company TBEA were related to each other.

The deputy commission completed its work only three months later and prepared a report.

Five days before the breakdown

The commission found out that the violation of the technological regime of the plant began on January 22, 2018. From this day, the daily flow of chemically treated water rate increased by 2,568 tons per day and as of January 26 reached its maximum rate of 6,526 tons per day. At the same time, steam consumption for production increases to a maximum from 1,057 tons per day to 1,272 tons daily. The losses of condensate sharply increased from 3,690 tons per day to 5,902 tons per day (14.8 percent). On January 27, condensate losses increased to 6,725 tons per day (24.2 percent).

On January 26 at 4.00 am, the boiler unit 24 was switched off (malfunction of two valves on feeding the boiler). The temperature of the air inside the boiler room of the fifth stage began to fall. Later on, this led to freezing of the boilers 20, 21, 22, 23, 24.

Why a new block was not launched

The operating personnel of TBEA reported about the readiness of the power unit 3 for firing up by 6.00 pm on January 26. However, order about the launch was not received.

The launch of the power unit 3 would ensure the heating of the network water on Zapad-1 and Zapad-2 pipelines, and the supply of steam to Bishkekselmash and Arpa boiler houses. But the project does not provide for the heating of the network water through Zapad-3 line, so the decision to connect the power unit was protracted.

The decision of the General Directorate of Electric Stations JSC on July 6, 2017 to dismantle the first stage of the chemical shop was premature, as the feeding of the boiler units with feed water reached the limit level without reserve.

In addition, the company allocated money only for the repair of equipment, it lacked money for repair of buildings and facilities.

No feasibility study

The deputy commission established that the modernization of the HPP began without a feasibility study.

Despite the remarks from some officials, the government still signed a loan agreement with the Eximbank of China for $ 386 million. Later, it was established that the money was used irrationally, there was overpricing on some items.

The upgraded part of the HPP was accepted and commissioned without chemical treatment of water.

The state acceptance was carried out by the general director of Electric stations JSC Uzak Kydyrbaev and the inspector of the State Ecological Inspectorate Sharaf Achildiev.

Who made the decisions

All relevant orders and government resolutions on the modernization of Bishkek HPP were signed by Jantoro Satybaldiev, following the findings of Osmonbek Artykbayev, Erlan Abdyldaev, Olga Lavrova, Almambet Shykmamatov and Temir Sariev.

A number of documents have been signed by Dzhoomart Otorbayev, Sapar Isakov, Nursulu Akhmetova, Sanzhar Mukanbetov, Mirlan Baigonchokov, Aibek Kaliev, Kanatbek Muratbekov, Turdubek Mambetov, Mirbek Akmataliyev, Bakyt Sharshenaliyev, Baktybek Abdiyev, deputies of the Parliament of the 5th convocation Tursuntai Salimov, Gulnara Zhamgyrchieva, Kozhobek Ryspayev, heads of Electric Stations JSC.