Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the Strategy for Development of Corporate Financial Reporting and Auditing in Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030. The document aims to improve the quality of financial reporting, enhance data reliability, and expand access to transparent information for the market and the state.

The strategy consists of four key components: an overall sector development plan, a set of measures to implement the reforms, an indicator matrix to assess progress, and an assessment of resource requirements. All documents are approved as annexes to the resolution.

Government bodies involved in implementing the strategy have been instructed to ensure full and timely execution of the action plan and to submit quarterly progress reports to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce. The ministry, in turn, will monitor implementation and provide consolidated reports to the Presidential Administration.

The resolution will enter into force seven days after its adoption.