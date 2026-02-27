10:44
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.14
English

President, Cabinet Chairman to report on work accomplished over five years

A republican meeting will be held today, February 27, at Yntymak Ordo with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.

The event will be attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of relevant government agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, the mayors of Bishkek, Osh, other cities of regional significance, and akims.

During the meeting, the Cabinet leadership will provide information on the work accomplished in various sectors in 2025.

President Sadyr Japarov is also expected to deliver a report on the achievements of the past five years and the tasks that remain to be accomplished.

The republican meeting will be broadcast live on NTRK and other national and regional television channels, as well as on social media pages.
link: https://24.kg/english/363794/
views: 142
Print
Related
Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing
List of NGOs required to submit reports to tax authorities expanded
All NGOs and parties required to publish their income and assets online
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan meets with OPEC President
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
Healthcare workers in polyclinics to be freed from excessive paperwork
Experts discuss de-bureaucratization of government agencies
Yntymak-Ordo hosts board meeting of Presidential Administration
Foreign Minister proposes to hold next C5+1 meeting in Kyrgyzstan
Beijing hosts meeting of Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and China
Popular
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK
Kyrgyzstan imported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises
27 February, Friday
10:05
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to intensify bilateral dialogue in ICT sector Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to intensify bilateral di...
09:56
Cabinet approves control, visa regime for Tamchy special investment zone
09:32
President, Cabinet Chairman to report on work accomplished over five years
09:23
Meeting of British and Central Asian Foreign Ministers: What was discussed
09:08
Kyrgyz Ambassador Akylbek Kylychev presents credentials to President of Iran
26 February, Thursday
19:50
Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan: New composition of Ulema Council approved
19:26
Border guards in Batken prevent illegal transportation of 10 calves abroad
17:52
Tax authorities prevent import of 11 tons of expired sweets into Kyrgyzstan
17:25
Methamphetamine supply channel, criminal group dismantled in Kyrgyzstan
17:17
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan