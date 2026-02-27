President, Cabinet Chairman to report on work accomplished over five years

A republican meeting will be held today, February 27, at Yntymak Ordo with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov.

The event will be attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of relevant government agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, the mayors of Bishkek, Osh , other cities of regional significance, and akims.

During the meeting, the Cabinet leadership will provide information on the work accomplished in various sectors in 2025.

President Sadyr Japarov is also expected to deliver a report on the achievements of the past five years and the tasks that remain to be accomplished.

The republican meeting will be broadcast live on NTRK and other national and regional television channels, as well as on social media pages.