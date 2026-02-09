President of Kyrgyzstan changes composition of Citizenship Commission

The President of Kyrgyzstan has changed the composition of the Citizenship Commission. Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

According to the document, Rustam Mamasadykov and Anara Tilenova have been removed from the commission. They will be replaced by Kurvanbek Avazov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, who has also become Deputy Chairman of the commission, and Ernes Dosaliev, Deputy Director of Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department.

This commission is currently headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov.