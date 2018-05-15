The public stands up for Karganbek Samakov

The charge against the former parliament deputy Karganbek Samakov is evidence-free. The national writer Mar Baidzhiev told at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no guilt of Karganbek Samakov. The decision to transform the land was taken by the local authorities, and not Karganbek Samakov, who did not have such authority. He simply reclaimed the neglected land and brought income to the state, not damage. He acquired the land plots legally.

The lawyer of Karganbek Samakov, Baktybek Asamudinov, added that at the time of the land transformation Karganbek Samakov did not hold any office, he was an ordinary businessman.

Karganbek Samakov is charged with illegal transformation of land with a total area of ​​262 hectares in Kara-Dzhigach, Baytik and Lebedinovka rural areas of Alamudun district, Chui region. The criminal case was opened on May 14, 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Bishkek City Court considers the case now.