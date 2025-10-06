Land transformation procedures simplified in Kyrgyzstan

At a staff meeting, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, summarized the results of 100 days of reforms.

He recalled that ten reforms aimed at addressing various socioeconomic issues were launched this year under Government Accelerators program, four of which have already been successfully implemented, and the results of two more reforms were summarized today. Specifically, procedures for transferring (transforming) land plots from one category to another have been simplified. The previous transformation process took more than a year.

As a result of the efforts of working groups, administrative barriers have been reduced. The time required for approval and document review has been reduced severalfold.

«According to the new rules, urban planning and archaeological requirements have been differentiated, and redundant documentation has been eliminated. As a result, the time required to transform land plots has been reduced from one year to three months. Previously, one of the most difficult stages was obtaining an archaeological report. Due to a shortage of specialists, this process used to take 3-6 months, but it has now been significantly simplified. For land plots previously used for agricultural purposes and located near populated areas, a certificate of the presence or absence of historical and cultural heritage sites is no longer required. In other cases, the time for obtaining a certificate has been reduced to 15-30 days. These changes will accelerate the implementation of investment and social projects in the country and also improve the efficiency of public administration,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

He then summarized the results of the second reform to eliminate or simplify requirements for notarization of copies of documents submitted by citizens to government agencies.

«Improving the quality of public services and reducing bureaucracy is one of our main goals. However, previously, citizens had to deal with numerous formal and unnecessary requirements, in particular mandatory notarization of copies of documents. This requirement existed for participation in educational competitions, personnel selection, social programs, and during employment. Citizens were forced to have copies of their passports, diplomas, work records, and birth certificates notarized.

This practice caused real inconvenience: they had to waste time, stand in lines, travel to notary offices, and pay money. In the regions, the problem was exacerbated by a shortage of notaries. Sometimes, citizens paid from 200 to 800 soms for a single notarization—an unnecessary financial burden. Today, we can confidently say: this problem has been resolved. Within 100 days, government agencies revised their internal regulations and eliminated excessive and unreasonable requirements. Furthermore, documents can now be submitted electronically using e-Kyzmat portal,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.