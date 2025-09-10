Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region

A 16-hectare land plot in Toru-Aigyr—Tamchi rural area of Issyk-Kul region, owned by a Kyrgyzstani, has been was transferred from the category of agricultural land to industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense and other lands category. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted the corresponding resolution.

The decision was made to enable the construction of a sports and rehabilitation center, as well as social, cultural, and utility facilities. The plot, which had been occupied by perennial plantings, was owned by citizen A. Nurlanbekov.

The district administration has been tasked with updating land records, ensuring the designated use of the plot, developing urban planning documentation, and providing compensation for lost agricultural production and forgone income.

The document also stipulates compliance with sanitary and construction standards, the organization of essential infrastructure systems, and measures to preserve historical and cultural heritage should any be discovered during construction.