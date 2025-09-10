12:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.06
English

Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region

A 16-hectare land plot in Toru-Aigyr—Tamchi rural area of Issyk-Kul region, owned by a Kyrgyzstani, has been was transferred from the category of agricultural land to industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense and other lands category. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted the corresponding resolution.

The decision was made to enable the construction of a sports and rehabilitation center, as well as social, cultural, and utility facilities. The plot, which had been occupied by perennial plantings, was owned by citizen A. Nurlanbekov.

The district administration has been tasked with updating land records, ensuring the designated use of the plot, developing urban planning documentation, and providing compensation for lost agricultural production and forgone income.

The document also stipulates compliance with sanitary and construction standards, the organization of essential infrastructure systems, and measures to preserve historical and cultural heritage should any be discovered during construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/342920/
views: 123
Print
Related
2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction
President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha
New weightlifting sports school building completed in Bishkek
Ministry of Construction: 115 facilities to be commissioned by August 31
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan building 178 schools throughout the country
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says
Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association
Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene
Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic
10 September, Wednesday
11:57
Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registere...
11:50
Digital platform to simplify veterinary drug quality assessment to be launched
11:41
President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools
11:18
Winter onions to be grown in Kara-Suu district
11:15
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region