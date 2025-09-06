14:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents

Land plots in Leilek district will be transformed for the resettlement of residents from border areas. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, land in Kulundu rural area of Leilek district, Batken region, is being reclassified from agricultural to settlement land to accommodate citizens subject to relocation from sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The total area of land amounts to 55.24 hectares, including:

  • 11.19 hectares of irrigated land from the state land fund;
  • 43.97 hectares of pastures;
  • 0.07 hectares of cattle-drive land;
  • 0.01 hectares of water-covered land.

The Leilek district administration has been tasked with amending land documents, ensuring targeted use of the plots, and developing urban planning documentation in line with construction standards.

It is also required to organize stormwater and meltwater drainage systems, comply with seismic safety requirements, monitor natural processes, and take measures to develop life-support systems and infrastructure using its own resources, while also preserving historical and cultural heritage sites.
link: https://24.kg/english/342478/
views: 164
Print
Related
Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
Suspects of forgery of documents for land transformation detained in Uzgen
Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road
Officials intend to simplify land transformation procedure
Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center
146 hectares transformed for housing construction in Chon-Alai district
Transformation of irrigated arable lands into other categories to be permitted
Rainfed land in Mazar-Bulak to be transformed
President allows transformation of arable land for construction of airports
Popular
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
6 September, Saturday
12:35
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM sa...
12:30
Underground vodka production facility uncovered in Bishkek
12:28
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
12:21
Rescuers remove fishing nets from Issyk-Kul bottom at depths of 30 meters
12:12
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction