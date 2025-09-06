Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents

Land plots in Leilek district will be transformed for the resettlement of residents from border areas. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, land in Kulundu rural area of Leilek district, Batken region, is being reclassified from agricultural to settlement land to accommodate citizens subject to relocation from sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The total area of land amounts to 55.24 hectares, including:

11.19 hectares of irrigated land from the state land fund;

43.97 hectares of pastures;

0.07 hectares of cattle-drive land;

0.01 hectares of water-covered land.

The Leilek district administration has been tasked with amending land documents, ensuring targeted use of the plots, and developing urban planning documentation in line with construction standards.

It is also required to organize stormwater and meltwater drainage systems, comply with seismic safety requirements, monitor natural processes, and take measures to develop life-support systems and infrastructure using its own resources, while also preserving historical and cultural heritage sites.