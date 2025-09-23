Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution on the land transformation procedure to make the process more clear and efficient.

Now, when transferring land plots from one category to another, the list of required documents has been clarified. In most cases, a feasibility study, an approved master plan, or a preliminary design of the plot indicating facilities, utilities, and roads are required. The package of documents also includes information on potential losses to agricultural production, as well as opinions from environmental, cultural, and land authorities.

The review period for certain procedures has been reduced from ten to five business days.

Furthermore, a rule has been introduced: if a transformed plot is not used for its intended purpose for three years, or if the obligations to develop the land using own or borrowed funds are not met, the plot must be returned to its original state without repeating the transformation procedure.

The document also stipulates that oversight of its use and compliance with the conditions is entrusted to local administrations and authorized government agencies.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.