14:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution on the land transformation procedure to make the process more clear and efficient.

Now, when transferring land plots from one category to another, the list of required documents has been clarified. In most cases, a feasibility study, an approved master plan, or a preliminary design of the plot indicating facilities, utilities, and roads are required. The package of documents also includes information on potential losses to agricultural production, as well as opinions from environmental, cultural, and land authorities.

The review period for certain procedures has been reduced from ten to five business days.

Furthermore, a rule has been introduced: if a transformed plot is not used for its intended purpose for three years, or if the obligations to develop the land using own or borrowed funds are not met, the plot must be returned to its original state without repeating the transformation procedure.

The document also stipulates that oversight of its use and compliance with the conditions is entrusted to local administrations and authorized government agencies.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/344573/
views: 80
Print
Related
Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
Suspects of forgery of documents for land transformation detained in Uzgen
Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road
Officials intend to simplify land transformation procedure
Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
14:05
Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transfor...
14:00
Gulcha to become town: Lawmakers approve bill in three readings
13:49
Self-dissolution of Parliament: Initiative approved by relevant committee
12:54
Bishkek to host national cyber exercises Digital Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek