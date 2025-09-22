Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility

Land in Ak-Kuduk rural area of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region will be transformed for the construction of a sugar beet collection facility. Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding Cabinet resolution.

The land previously belonged to Koshoi JSC. According to the document, the 6.16-hectare plot is being transformed from agricultural to industrial use. The decision was made for the construction of Kant sugar beet collection facility.

It is noted that the land must be used strictly for its intended purpose. The district administration is obligated to ensure compensation for agricultural production losses, amend accounting documents, and prepare urban planning documentation that takes into account building codes and seismic requirements. Local authorities must organize a system for draining rainwater and meltwater, comply with sanitary and environmental standards, and ensure archaeological supervision during excavation work.