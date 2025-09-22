11:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility

Land in Ak-Kuduk rural area of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region will be transformed for the construction of a sugar beet collection facility. Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding Cabinet resolution.

The land previously belonged to Koshoi JSC. According to the document, the 6.16-hectare plot is being transformed from agricultural to industrial use. The decision was made for the construction of Kant sugar beet collection facility.

It is noted that the land must be used strictly for its intended purpose. The district administration is obligated to ensure compensation for agricultural production losses, amend accounting documents, and prepare urban planning documentation that takes into account building codes and seismic requirements. Local authorities must organize a system for draining rainwater and meltwater, comply with sanitary and environmental standards, and ensure archaeological supervision during excavation work.
link: https://24.kg/english/344352/
views: 172
Print
Related
Land worth 12.7 million soms returned to state ownership in Issyk-Kul region
Former bread factory in Sulyukta returned to state ownership
Strategic facility on Aspara River returned to state
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
State to seize land and businesses from corrupt officials and criminal groups
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
Brick factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
22 September, Monday
11:23
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
11:17
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
Repairs completed on Fuchik Street in Bishkek
10:38
Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility
10:27
Antimonopoly Service does not rule out rise in coal prices in Kyrgyzstan