31.6 ha of land in Chatkal transformed for construction of new HPP

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved the transformation of a 31.59-hectare land plot in the village of Kanysh-Kiya, Chatkal district, for the construction of a small hydropower plant (HPP).

According to the document, the state-owned land plot was transferred from the category of «agricultural land» and «forest fund land» to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other designated purposes.»

The transformation includes:

14.61 hectares of irrigated land, 1.36 hectares of household garden plots, 2.87 hectares of unused land, and 0.25 hectares of rain-fed farmland;

12.5 hectares of forest fund land belonging to Chatkal Forestry Enterprise, including areas used for pastures, roads, and land strips along rivers.

The local state administration of Chatkal has been instructed to:

make relevant changes to land records;

ensure the land is used strictly for its designated purpose;

restore lost agricultural land using low-productivity areas;

develop and approve urban planning documentation;

ensure archaeological supervision during earthworks and construction;

seize the land plot if it is not used or is used contrary to its designated purpose.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its adoption