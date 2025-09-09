2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the transfer (transformation) of a land plot in Osh region.

This is 2.5 hectares of arable land in Datka aiyl aimak of Kara-Suu district. The plot was transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of settlements». It is planned to build apartment buildings on this territory.

Local authorities must make changes to the accounting documentation, prepare urban planning documents, ensure that the plot is used strictly for its intended purpose, and take measures to protect against possible natural risks. In addition, they were instructed to develop infrastructure and life support systems at the expense of the local budget and investments.

If historical and cultural heritage sites are found on the plot, they must be preserved in accordance with the law. Compensation for losses to agriculture is also provided.