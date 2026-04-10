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Land transformation procedures to be simplified — Cabinet decision

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, chaired a meeting of the commission monitoring the implementation of the presidential decree on debureaucratization and improving public administration efficiency.

He noted that reforms aimed at reducing excessive regulation have already been applied to the healthcare, education, finance, and civil service sectors. Key tools include the digitalization of interagency coordination and the elimination of state monopolies in certain industries.

The importance of further reducing barriers for citizens and businesses at all levels of government was emphasized.

The commission decided to simplify land transformation procedures and introduce digital livestock registration. The implementation of a unified state register will allow government agencies to fully abandon paper-based certificates.

Environmental passports will also be transitioned to an electronic format, while proposals are being prepared to reduce bureaucratic requirements in the tourism and public catering sectors.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to issues related to the registration of imported vehicles, personnel policy, and measures to promote more efficient electricity consumption.

It was noted that the ongoing policy is aimed at creating a more favorable environment for entrepreneurs and accelerating the country’s economic development.
link: https://24.kg/english/369803/
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Land transformation procedures to be simplified — Cabinet decision