Cabinet approves transformation of land in Issyk-Ata for industrial center

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the transformation of 30 hectares of agricultural land in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region into industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land. The land is located in contour No. 2 and is designated for the construction of an industrial and logistics center.

The decision was made based on the Land Code, the law on the moratorium on the transformation of irrigated land, and the opinions of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region and the district administration.

Local authorities have been instructed to ensure:

compensation for agricultural losses and lost profits;

amendments to land registration documents;

use of the land strictly for its new intended purpose;

development and approval of urban planning documentation in compliance with building codes;

installation of a safe drainage system, compliance with seismic requirements, and monitoring of hazardous processes;

ensuring the vital functions and socio-economic development of the territory at its own expense;

protecting historical and cultural heritage sites and engaging an archaeologist during excavation work;

removing land from unintended uses and restoring its original characteristics;

analyzing low-yield lands and reintegrating them into agricultural production;

compliance with legislation on highways, ecology, public health, and aviation safety.

The document will come into force in ten days.