11:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Industrial facilities to be built in Osh region: Land transformed

Nearly 38 hectares of land in Kerme-Too aiyl aimak of Aravan district, Osh region, have been transferred from agricultural to industrial use category. The corresponding Cabinet of Ministers resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that the decision was made to develop industrial infrastructure and construct new production facilities.

The state administration of Aravan district has been instructed to amend land registration documents, approve urban planning documentation, and ensure the land is used strictly for its intended purpose. It has also been instructed to comply with sanitary and environmental standards, seismic safety requirements, and preserve historical and cultural heritage sites.

If the land is used for other purposes, it is subject to confiscation.
link: https://24.kg/english/347734/
views: 153
Print
Related
Land transformation procedures simplified in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots
Land in Ak-Kuduk to be transformed for sugar beet collection facility
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
2.5 ha of agricultural land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
Suspects of forgery of documents for land transformation detained in Uzgen
Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
20 October, Monday
10:55
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes Ambassador for 6th World Nomad Games Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes Ambassador for 6th World No...
10:38
Teenager killed in road accident in center of Bishkek
10:28
Eldar Attokurov appointed Director of National Library
10:18
Tourist train from Germany arrives in Bishkek
10:13
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
18 October, Saturday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
18:04
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region