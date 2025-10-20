Industrial facilities to be built in Osh region: Land transformed

Nearly 38 hectares of land in Kerme-Too aiyl aimak of Aravan district, Osh region, have been transferred from agricultural to industrial use category. The corresponding Cabinet of Ministers resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that the decision was made to develop industrial infrastructure and construct new production facilities.

The state administration of Aravan district has been instructed to amend land registration documents, approve urban planning documentation, and ensure the land is used strictly for its intended purpose. It has also been instructed to comply with sanitary and environmental standards, seismic safety requirements, and preserve historical and cultural heritage sites.

If the land is used for other purposes, it is subject to confiscation.