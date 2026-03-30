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Operation Extremist conducted in Chui region: Illegal madrasah discovered

From March 24 to 26, 2026, operational investigative and preventive measures codenamed «Extremist» were conducted in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to police, the operation was aimed at countering extremism and identifying and disrupting the activities of extremist organizations and groups.

As part of the preventive work, officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration held meetings with residents of the region. As a result, one resident of Panfilovsky district, Zh.M., 52, who had previously disseminated banned extremist ideology, renounced his support for it.

Furthermore, in the village of Sokuluk in Sokuluk district, a madrasah with a dormitory was discovered operating without permits. This fact was registered with the Internal Affairs Department, and an investigative team was dispatched to the scene. Religious literature was seized during the inspection. At the time of the inspection, approximately 23 minors and adolescents, as well as two teachers, were in the madrasah. All were taken to police stations for investigative action.

Forensic linguistic examinations have been ordered for the seized materials. The investigation is ongoing, and a procedural decision will be made based on its findings in accordance with Kyrgyz law.
link: https://24.kg/english/368099/
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