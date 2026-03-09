Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) carried out investigative and operational measures in Jalal-Abad region to neutralize leaders of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, the SCNS press center reported.

During the operation, security services detained an influential leader of the group who served as the masul (district head) of Suzak district. According to investigators, the suspect maintained direct contact with the organization’s national leadership and its global representatives.

For several years, the individual allegedly promoted extremist ideology among local residents, recruited new followers, and distributed banned materials. He is also accused of organizing the collection of funds from members to finance the group’s activities.

Court has ordered the suspect to be placed in a detention facility of the SCNS. Investigators are currently working to identify other structural cells of the organization and establish the detainee’s criminal connections.