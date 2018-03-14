Number of poisoning victims in Osh region increases

The number of victims of food poisoning in Uzgen, Osh region, increased to 17 people, six of them — children. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Five children were transferred to the Osh City Clinical Hospital. The condition of three of them is assessed as severe, they are in the intensive care unit. The condition of other two is moderately severe, stable. They were placed in the infectious disease department.

There are 12 people in the Uzgen Territorial Hospital, one of them is in the intensive care unit, his condition is grave, stable, without deterioration. The condition of the remaining patients is stable, without deterioration, they receive treatment.

Infectious disease specialists of Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital provide practical and methodological assistance to physicians and patients with botulism hospitalized in the Uzgen hospital.

Medical workers took samples for laboratory tests.