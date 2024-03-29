17:21
Mass food poisoning after iftar registered in Suzak district

Local residents got food poisoning at iftar in Jalal-Abad region, 12 people turned to the regional hospital. Ten people of them were sent for outpatient treatment, two were hospitalized. The Jalal-Abad regional hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to doctors, residents from different districts of the region gathered for iftar in Saty village, Suzak district.

«People ordered food, including fried fish. The next day they turned to the hospital. 10 of them were discharged home after examination. Two were hospitalized, but two days later they were discharged,» the regional hospital reported.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Sanitary-Epidemiological Surveillance reported that the work of the establishment has been suspended since March 26, and the owner was fined 23,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/290256/
views: 150
