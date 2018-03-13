15:46
USD 68.26
EUR 84.20
RUB 1.21
English

14 people get poisoned in Osh region

At least 14 people, including 4 children, suffered from food poisoning in Uzgen town, Osh region. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported with reference to the Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department.

On March 12, nine people turned for medical help, today — five more. Currently, three people are in serious condition, one of them was transferred to the intensive care unit.

According to preliminary data, the people got poisoned by homemade canned vegetable salad.

Specialists took samples for laboratory testing. An epidemiological investigation is being conducted.

Earlier, 17 people got into the hospital with botulism in Savay village, Kara-Suu district. Two children died.
link:
views: 224
Print
Related
Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies
Botulism in Kara-Suu. Child dies
17 people get into hospital with botulism in Kara-Suu district
Mosque burns down in Osh region. No casualties reported
3.5-point earthquake hits south of Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Woman sets herself on fire in Osh region
43 tents, 22 accommodation trailers set up in Ayu-Sai village
Residents of Osh region can not get compensation for seized houses
Cause of children’s poisoning in Nooken not established yet
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff