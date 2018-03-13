14 people get poisoned in Osh region

At least 14 people, including 4 children, suffered from food poisoning in Uzgen town, Osh region. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported with reference to the Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department.

On March 12, nine people turned for medical help, today — five more. Currently, three people are in serious condition, one of them was transferred to the intensive care unit.

According to preliminary data, the people got poisoned by homemade canned vegetable salad.

Specialists took samples for laboratory testing. An epidemiological investigation is being conducted.

Earlier, 17 people got into the hospital with botulism in Savay village, Kara-Suu district. Two children died.