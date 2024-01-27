Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev

Kara-Suu market in Osh region will be fully transferred into the ownership of the state. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced today during a meeting with its vendors.

He said that shopping centers would be built on the territory of the market. According to him, some people have land plots of 1-3 hundred meters inside the market. They will be allocated places in the new shopping center.

«There they will be able to do business with all conditions, in warm place. The state will do all this. The country has such opportunities. No rich people will be able to intimidate us from now on, no criminals, no one will be able to buy us. It won’t be like before, when you could bribe government agencies,» the SCNS chief said.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the first shopping center on the market territory would be built by the end of autumn 2024. It will take two years to fully complete the construction of all shopping centers and their improvement.