Osmonbek Artykbaev asks to thank him for modernization of Bishkek HPP

Parliament deputy Osmonbek Artykbaev said that officials, who made a decision to modernize the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, should be commended. He said it today at a meeting of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the breakdown at HPP and the rational use of the loan.

«We need to thank those who decided to modernize the heating plant. I am proud of making the decision and of my participation in this project. Do not involve politics. TBEA is offended that it is accused of modernization,» Osmonbek Artykbaev said.

The deputies noted that they did not intend to heat up an international conflict. They pursue the goal — to find out what caused the breakdown and how the money was used.
