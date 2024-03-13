Modernization of Ala-Too square planned in Bishkek

Ala-Too square in Bishkek is planned to be modernized. The head of Bishkek Glavarchitektura enterprise Urmat Karybaev presented the projects at a board meeting of the enterprise.
The square is planned to be turned into a cultural and tourist site.
Solutions that will improve the road transport infrastructure, including the introduction of a «smart» parking system, creation of «barrier-free» spaces for people with disabilities, diagonal pedestrian crossings, transport hubs, development of bicycle infrastructure, construction of a cable way, improvement and construction of new transport interchanges were proposed at the meeting. Projects of a new hippodrome, a small arena of Spartak stadium, architectural solutions for the modernization of Ala-Too square, and improvement of the banks of Ala-Archi and Alamedin rivers were presented.