Modernization of Ala-Too square planned in Bishkek

Ala-Too square in Bishkek is planned to be modernized. The head of Bishkek Glavarchitektura enterprise Urmat Karybaev presented the projects at a board meeting of the enterprise.

The square is planned to be turned into a cultural and tourist site.

In addition, it is planned to increase the height of the flagpole to 100 meters. Now it is 45 meters.

Solutions that will improve the road transport infrastructure, including the introduction of a «smart» parking system, creation of «barrier-free» spaces for people with disabilities, diagonal pedestrian crossings, transport hubs, development of bicycle infrastructure, construction of a cable way, improvement and construction of new transport interchanges were proposed at the meeting. Projects of a new hippodrome, a small arena of Spartak stadium, architectural solutions for the modernization of Ala-Too square, and improvement of the banks of Ala-Archi and Alamedin rivers were presented.