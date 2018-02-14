17 people get into hospital with botulism in Kara-Suu district

At least 17 people with a diagnosis «botulism» got into Kara-Suu Territorial Hospital on February 12 and February 13. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, the state of three adults is assessed as grave, they are in intensive care unit of the territorial hospital. State of other three adults is moderately severe, four patients are in a satisfactory condition.

The condition of five children is assessed as serious, two of them are in intensive care unit of Kara-Suu Children’s Hospital, and three of them were transferred to intensive care unit of the Osh Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital. The condition of two children is moderate severe, they are in the Children’s Hospital in Kara-Suu.