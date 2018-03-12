Damir Sagynbaev appointed Secretary to Security Council of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Damir Kazakovich Sagynbaev was appointed Secretary to the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Damir Sagynbaev was born in 1974 in Tokmak town, Chui region. He has higher education. In 1995, he graduated from the Bishkek Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as lawyer-legislator. He is a candidate of Juridical Sciences. He has a class rank — state service advisor of the 1st class and a special rank —police colonel.

1991-1995 — Cadet of Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs, Bishkek Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

1995-1996 — Investigator at the Chui-Tokmok Investigation Department;

1996-1999 — Junior Scientific Assistant at the Academy of Management of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation;

1999-2002 — Associate Professor of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan;

2002-2004 — Head of Division, Deputy Head of the Research Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

2004-2009 — Expert of the Department of Defense and Security of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan;

2009-2010 — Inspector of the Service of the State Adviser to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on Defense, Security, Law and Order;

2010-2010 — Inspector of the Department of Defense and Security of the Provisional Government’s Executive Office;

2010-2012 — Deputy Chairman of the State Drug Control Service;

2012-2013 — at the disposal of the staff of the State Drug Control Service;

2013-2014 — Inspector of the Defense, Law and Emergency Situations Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic;

January 14, 2014 — Deputy Head of the Department of Defense, Law and Order and Emergency Situations of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.